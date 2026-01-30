Met office forecasts rains, snowfall in several cities of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that a shallow westerly wave is likely to approach Western/Northern parts of the country from 30th (night) January and may persist till 3rd February.

Under the influence of this weather system, mainly cloudy weather conditions with light to moderate rain (light to moderate snowfalls over the hills) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhnuti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur), parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Bunner ,Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram and Waziristan) from 31st January to 3rd February with occasional gaps.

While light rain is also expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala and surroundings from 1st to 3rd February with occasional gaps. While light rain/ snow is also expected Murree, Galliyat and surroundings during the period.

Light to moderate rain-wind/snow is expected in Northern parts of Balochistan (Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, on 31st January to 01st February.

The Met Office warned that snowfall may cause slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh and Haveli from 01st to 3rd February and Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai and Zhob on 31st January & 01st February.