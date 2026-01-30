PM Shehbaz announces big relief in electricity prices

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced a reduction of Rs 4.04 per unit in electricity prices for industries, aimed at supporting the country’s industrial sector.

Speaking at a ceremony in honour of leading exporters and business figures were honored, the prime minister emphasized that the government’s role is not to engage in business but to create a conducive environment for it to thrive.

He highlighted that the government is focused on steering the country toward growth and welcomed the suggestions from the business community.

The prime minister stated that economic policies would be formulated after consulting with the business community, ensuring that their input is considered in the decision-making process.

He also praised the political and military cooperation that is opening new pathways for national development.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people, particularly the poor, who have faced significant hardships, and reiterated the government’s focus on driving economic growth.

PM Shehbaz further stated that economic policies will be shaped after consulting with the business community. He stressed that the country’s political and military cooperation has opened new avenues for national progress. “We are now moving towards growth, and we will continue to value the suggestions from the business sector,” he added.

Highlighting Pakistan’s successes on diplomatic and defense fronts, the premier stated that after recent victories, Pakistan’s global standing has risen significantly. “World leaders are now approaching us with respect, and our passport is being honored worldwide,” he remarked.

He also announced that award-winning businessmen will be granted blue passports in recognition of their contributions. He pointed out that, following the nation’s success, international leaders are increasingly engaging with Pakistan, showing a clear shift in global attitudes.

On the matter of privatization, PM Shehbaz clarified that the privatization process of PIA would be carried out transparently, ensuring accountability at every step. He stressed that reforms are being implemented to reduce unnecessary expenditures and optimize efficiency.

The prime minister also highlighted the importance of direct taxes, emphasizing that these should be reduced immediately. He urged that indirect taxes be collected from consumers and passed on accordingly.

Focusing on economic growth driven by exports, PM Shehbaz reiterated that his government is prioritizing the digital sector and industry development. “We will fully support PIA’s growth, and it will soon regain its former prominence,” he added.

PM Shehbaz highlighted that his collaboration with Field Marshal Asim Munir to resolve various issues, adding, “Pakistan will become so strong that it will make India uneasy.”