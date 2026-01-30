Security forces eliminate 41 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan IBOs

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed 41 Indian-sponsored terrorists in two separate operations in Balochistan, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The military’s media wing said an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in outskirts of Harnai district on reported presence of terrorist.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the hideout, and after an intense fire exchange, thirty Indian sponsored terrorists were eliminated. Large cache of ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed khwarij and destroyed on the spot.

Another IBO was conducted in Panjgur district in which, a terrorist hideout was busted and eleven Indian sponsored terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan were neutralized.

Besides weapons and ammunition, looted money from bank robbery in Panjgur on 15 December 2025 were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the past.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area.

Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.