New date announced for 5G auction in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that the “Spectrum Auction for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS)/5G in Pakistan” will be conducted on 10 March 2026.

The finalized schedule follows constructive regulatory coordination and extensive stakeholder consultations, aimed at ensuring a smooth, transparent, and well-participated auction process.

The confirmed timeline provides telecom operators and prospective bidders with adequate preparation time and reflects PTA’s commitment to facilitating optimal participation while ensuring full alignment with procedural and regulatory requirements.

All interested parties are advised to review the Information Memorandum (IM) for “NGMS)/5G in Pakistan” and stay informed through updates available on the official website.

Previously, it was announced that the auction will be held in last week of February 2026.

Where Will 5G Be Available First?

The launch will be limited and phased, following global best practices. Initially, 5G will be available in major cities and high-demand areas:

Islamabad: Blue Area, F-10

Karachi: Defence, Clifton

Lahore & provincial capitals: Key commercial hubs

Operators must deploy 5G on at least 10% of existing network sites in the first year. Coverage will gradually expand based on market demand, device availability, and user capacity.

Where available, 5G speeds will be 14–15 times faster than current networks, and in areas without 5G, users will continue to enjoy enhanced 4G service. The launch is not just about speed, it’s about raising Pakistan’s mobile internet quality nationwide, the PTA emphasizes.