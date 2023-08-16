Lightning hits police station in Attock, injuring 5 cops

ATTOCK - Lightning hit a police station in the Attock area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, injuring five police officials.

According to the authorities, ASI Imtiaz, wireless operator Bilawal Siddiqui, constables Sajjad, Faizan, and Tauqeer, as well as other officers of the Khurd Town police station were injured on duty.

This morning, a loud explosion was reported at the Khurd station, which caused a significant portion of the structure to fall and destroyed vehicles parked inside the police station's grounds.

A large contingent of police arrived at the police station as soon as the event reported and shifted the injured officers to the hospital.

An inquiry after the tragedy showed that a lightning strike caused the structure to fall.