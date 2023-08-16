Relief for PTI's Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar after IHC suspends detention order

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended an order regarding detention of PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar, ordering their immediate release.

Justice Babar Sattar heard the petitions filed by Afridi and Shandana against their prolonged detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon attended the today’s hearing to represent the district magistrate while Inspector General Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and both PTI leaders were also present.

The high court also said it will indict DC Memon and a senior superintendent of police (SSP) for contempt of court.

The decision comes a day after the high court issued show-cause notices to the DC, IG, the city chief commissioner and other police officials for “criminal contempt of court for abuse of authority to obstruct dispensation of justice and cause diversion to the course of justice”.

It had sought written replies from the said officials “as to why they should not be punished by the court for obstruction of justice”. The judge ordered the contempt proceedings against them for submitting unsatisfactory replies.

Shehreyar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar were held by the police for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots. Afridi was first arrested on May 16 from Islamabad under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance, 1960. He was rearrested on May 30 under the same section shortly after his release from the jail.

On August 3, the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench granted him bail but he was again arrested after his release from Adiala jail. Later, his lawyer moved the IHC against his detention.

Meanwhile, Shandana Gulzar was “allegedly” picked by the Islamabad police on August 9. A petition was later filed by her mother in the IHC against his detention under 3 MPO.