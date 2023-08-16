Ushna Suhail conferred with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz Award

Ushna Suhail, Pakistan's female tennis player, has been conferred with the award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on 14th August 2023.

The subject award has been conferred in recognition of her meritorious services to the game of tennis at the National and International levels by bringing laurels to Pakistan.

Ushna Suhail has also been honoured by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), as she was presented with the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup Commitment award at a special ceremony in Kuala Lumpur during the recently held Billie Jean King Cup Asia Group 2, in July 2023, which is also a matter of great honour for Pakistan. She is the first Pakistani to receive this prestigious award.

Ushna Suhail has represented Pakistan in the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly known as Fed Cup), Islamic Games, Asian Games, Asian Martial Arts and Indoor Games, and SAF Games and has also been Pakistan's No-1 for several years. She is Pakistan's first and only female player who achieved WTA Ranking.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, the President-PTF congratulated Ushna Suhail and her family on the award of the TAMGHA-E-IMTIAZ which is a great honour for PTF and tennis lovers.

The president also stated that Ushna's award should prove to be a catalyst for other female players to achieve such laurels due to hard work and dedication.