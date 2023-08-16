Pakistan Railway announces increase in train fares

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways on Wednesday announced ten percent increase in fares of all trains after massive surge in petroleum prices.

A notification issued by the railways stated that fares of all coaches of passenger trains and shuttle trains have been jacked up. The new price will come into effect from August 17.

Karachi to Shikarpur fare has been increased by Rs200 to Rs1,600 while the ticket price for Mehr from Karachi has been surged to Rs1,400 after an hike of Rs100.

In a late night move, Pakistan's interim government increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs20 per litre amid an increase in global oil rates.

The petrol has been hiked by Rs17.50 per litre while high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs20 per litre.

“Petroleum prices in the international market have increased during the last fortnight. As a result the consumer prices in Pakistan are also being revised,” the Finance Divison said in a statement late Tuesday.