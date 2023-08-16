Search

FIR lodged against Alizeh Shah as co-star alleges incidents of physical abuse

16 Aug, 2023
FIR lodged against Alizeh Shah as co-star alleges incidents of physical abuse
Source: Instagram

Alizeh Shah, an entrant into the industry during her formative years, initially dazzled audiences with her performances in prominent dramas. Yet, her journey has been marked by a series of controversies that have thrust her into the spotlight, oscillating between notoriety and seclusion. After a period of relative quietude, Alizeh finds herself ensnared in yet another imbroglio, this time embroiled in a legal quagmire, accused of misconduct by her co-star from "Mohabbat Ki Akhari Kahani," Minsa Malik.

Minsa Malik, a versatile actress and model, boasts an impressive repertoire spanning numerous projects prior to her current stint alongside Alizeh Shah in "Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani." Notable appearances include roles in "Nand," "Aulaad," "Ant ul Hayat," "Deedan," and "Azmaish." Her trajectory is reminiscent of the esteemed PTV actress Nabeela, with whom she shares a close affinity and who chose to step away from acting to prioritize her familial commitments. 

A documented copy of the complaint, filed in Islamabad, reveals that Malik asserts her co-star resorted to physical aggression on a Tuesday following her vocal condemnation of Shah's disrespectful conduct.

In her official statement, Malik makes a grave accusation: "As the camera rolled during the ongoing shoot of 'Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani,' I was immersed in the scene. Alizeh Shah was also on set, but her evident state of intoxication was unmistakable. Approaching me, she recklessly threw a cigarette laced with marijuana in my direction. In an instinctual move, I stepped back to evade the flying object, and in a response fuelled by the situation, I slapped her."

The situation spiralled further, with Malik detailing, "At this point, Alizeh Shah's demeanour took a violent turn, escalating into a physical assault against me. Amidst her physical aggression, she resorted to hurling offensive language and even resorted to the alarming act of tearing her own clothing while shouting."

The FIR transcript continues, disclosing, "In an attempt to intensify her attack, Alizeh Shah aimed to throw her sandal at me, an action I swiftly managed to avoid. The influence of intoxication was manifest in her conduct. Notably, the cameras capturing the scene also inadvertently documented the chaos that unfolded."

Adding to the chronicle, Malik attested, "Alizeh Shah's demeanour also bore the stain of professional jealousy. Furthermore, she actively voiced her concern that the recorded footage must not be made public, as she deemed it a potent instrument of defamation."

The actress also recounted an earlier incident where Shah's disruptive behaviour had led to the suspension of a different project's shoot. Shah has yet to respond to the accusations.

Alizeh Shah is a vision in white in recent Instagram pictures

