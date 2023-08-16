Japanese mountaineer dies during Virgin Peak expedition in northern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A Japanese mountaineer died and another was injured when they were hit by an apparent rock fragment during the expedition to summit never-before scaled Virgin Peak in norther Pakistan.
Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri confirmed the development, saying the two were part of an expedition organized by a local tour operator in the Andaq Valley in norther region.
While ascending the mountain on Friday, Shinji Tamura fell at an altitude of 5,380 meters (17,650 feet), he said, adding that Tamura’s fellow mountaineer Semba Takayasu was also injured when he was hit by presumably a piece of rock.
Haidri said Takayasu, however, managed to get back to the base camp where he asked the local authorities for help to rescue his fellow.
He said a search team was quickly dispatched to the area where the climber met the accident, but Tamura could not be found until Monday when the operation was called off. Later, the officials declared the Japanese climber dead.
Japanese climber Semba Takayasu told international media that Tamura was severely injured when he slipped and fell at an high altitude. He said the body of the fellow climber was not found despite days of searching operation.
Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in Japan expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Japanese mountaineer Shinji Tamura. He lost his life while scaling the unchartered heights of virgin peaks in Pakistan.
“We offer our sincere condolences to the family and the people and Government of Japan. Our thoughts and prayers are also with his fellow Japanese mountaineer Semba Takayasu who has sustained injuries during the climb,” the statement reads.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
