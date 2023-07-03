Spanish climber dies during Nanga Parbat summit in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - A Spanish tourist died during an expedition to climb Nanga Parbat, the world's ninth highest peak located in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.

Assistant Commissioner Sadaqat Ali has confirmed the death of the Spanish tourist, saying the climber died of heart attack.

The officer has not shared details regarding the identity of the tourist.

Earlier this month, mountaineer Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani mountaineer woman to summit the peak.

Samina Baig and other Pakistani mountaineers were also part of the expedition.