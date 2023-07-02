Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale ninth tallest peak Nanga Parbat

Pakistan’s ace woman climber Naila Kiani has completed 8,126-metre Nanga Parbat expedition as she becomes the first woman from the South Asian nation to scale world’s ninth-highest peak.

Naila, a mother of two, conquered the mountain notorious to be an extremely difficult hike, as the westernmost mountain nestled in the Himalayas, is known for its high number of fatalities and it holds repute for pushing climbers to the test of their limits.

A non-profit organisation that helped Dubai-based banker completes her expedition made the feat announcement on social media. It said “Naila Kiani, a source of pride for Pakistan, has achieved an incredible feat by successfully reaching the summit of Nanga Parbat…This momentous achievement fills the nation with immense pride as Naila becomes the trailblazing first Pakistani woman to summit world’s seven highest peaks.”

The post called Naila’s achievement a source of inspiration for and a source of great pride for the organisaiton.

Earlier, the determined climber said she was excited to have completed a milestone that remained on bucket list for years.

The group of high-altitude mountaineers who also completed the Nanga Parbat expedition includes Samina Baig, Dawa Sherpa, Tamting Sherpa, Tracee Lee Metcalfe, Dawa Gyalje Sherpa, Sashko Kedev, Naoki Ishikawa, Ngima Nuru Sherpa, and Ngim Dorjee Tamang.

Earlier, Naila Kayani scaled world's tallest peak Mount Everest, etching her name in history by becoming second female climber to scale the mountain. In her glittering career, she aced several 8000m Peaks Including K2 and Gasherburm.

With her latest feat, the female climber becomes fastest woman to ascend seven peaks higher than 8,000 meters.