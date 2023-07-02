Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale ninth tallest peak Nanga Parbat

Pakistan’s ace woman climber Naila Kiani has completed 8,126-metre Nanga Parbat expedition as she becomes the first woman from the South Asian nation to scale world’s ninth-highest peak.
Naila, a mother of two, conquered the mountain notorious to be an extremely difficult hike, as the westernmost mountain nestled in the Himalayas, is known for its high number of fatalities and it holds repute for pushing climbers to the test of their limits.
A non-profit organisation that helped Dubai-based banker completes her expedition made the feat announcement on social media. It said “Naila Kiani, a source of pride for Pakistan, has achieved an incredible feat by successfully reaching the summit of Nanga Parbat…This momentous achievement fills the nation with immense pride as Naila becomes the trailblazing first Pakistani woman to summit world’s seven highest peaks.”
View this post on Instagram
The post called Naila’s achievement a source of inspiration for and a source of great pride for the organisaiton.
Earlier, the determined climber said she was excited to have completed a milestone that remained on bucket list for years.
The group of high-altitude mountaineers who also completed the Nanga Parbat expedition includes Samina Baig, Dawa Sherpa, Tamting Sherpa, Tracee Lee Metcalfe, Dawa Gyalje Sherpa, Sashko Kedev, Naoki Ishikawa, Ngima Nuru Sherpa, and Ngim Dorjee Tamang.
Earlier, Naila Kayani scaled world's tallest peak Mount Everest, etching her name in history by becoming second female climber to scale the mountain. In her glittering career, she aced several 8000m Peaks Including K2 and Gasherburm.
With her latest feat, the female climber becomes fastest woman to ascend seven peaks higher than 8,000 meters.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 02, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.