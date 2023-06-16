Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Naila Kiani is Pakistan’s leading mountaineering girl who had registered several world records and hoisted Pakistani flag with national pride and prestige. She still aspires to achieve her set goals in time to come as mountaineer.

Who is Naila Kiani?

Naila Kiani is a passionate and keen lady who feels resolute to achieve her set targets in life. She is a mother of two young girls. She is a Pakistani who was born in Rawalpindi. Naila is in a Dubai-based Pakistani banker. Apart from her academic and professional career, she also competed as an amateur boxer. She is a mother of two daughters but nurtures her instinctive inclination and love for mountaineering.

Naila Kiani’s Mountaineering Records

Naila Kiani has successfully summited Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world at 8,849m above sea level, weeks after she climbed Annapurna I, the world’s 10th-highest mountain. She is the second Pakistani woman to achieve this feat. In past, another Pakistani mountaineering girl Samina Baig also surpassed this challenging task of climbing Mount Everest in 2013.

Naila Kiani’s Education

Naila Kiani graduated in Aerospace Engineering from University of London. She also worked in Engineering and Banking industry.

Naila Kiani’s Achievements

Naila Kiani has acquired following achievements:

In July 2021, Kiani became the first Pakistani female mountaineer to successfully ascend the 8,035-metre Gasherbrum II — the world's 13th highest mountain. She was the first Pakistani female to summit any of the five Pakistani peaks above 8000 meters. In July 2022, Kiani became one of only two Pakistani women alongside Samina Baig to climb the 8,611-metre-high K2 — the 2nd highest mountain in the world. Naila successfully climbed K2 in her first attempt. In August 2022, Kiani became the first Pakistani female to successfully summit the peak of the 8,080-metre Gasherbrum I — the 11th highest mountain in the world. She also became the first Pakistani female to climb Gasherbrum I straight after climbing K2. In April 2023, Kiani became the first Pakistani woman to scale the 8,091-metre Annapurna — the world's 10th highest mountain located in Nepal. In May 2023, Naila Kiani became the second Pakistani woman to climb the 8,848-metre-high Mount Everest. She was the first international climber to reach the summit of Everest in 2023.

Naila Kiani’s Gratitude and Accomplishment

Naila Kiani expressed profound sense of accomplishment after climbing to Mount Everest. She felt ecstatic for her achievements by uttering following words:

“There is no better feeling than being on top of the mountain, holding the flag of your country, and making the whole nation proud,”.

Naila Kiani shared her experience and how she was super ecstatic to have accomplished another long-awaited milestone that had been on her marked -list for a long time. Apart from her phenomenal achievements, she also expressed her gratitude to the BARD Foundation for its support and sponsoring her successful Everest expedition.

Naila Kiani’s targets to achieve

Naila Kiani, despite her exceptional achievements, does not want to stop her journey as she aspires to scale more eight-thousands in the future. Presently, she is now aiming to scale 8,516m high Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain during her current visit to Nepal.

Prime Minister lauds Naila Kiani’s achievements

Pakistan Prime Minister also congratulated Naila Kiani in a tweet and said, “Naila Kiani had made Pakistan proud. Through her passion for mountaineering and amazing achievements to her credit, she has reinforced the notion that our women are capable of achieving anything. My heartiest congratulations to her & best wishes for her future plans.”

Naila Kiani’s Wedding Photoshoot at K2 base camp

Nail Kiani became Naila had first gained prominence in 2018 after the images of her wedding photoshoot at K2 base camp went viral on social media. During this span, it became viral in social media groups and users at national level and internationally.

Naila Kiani’s matchless flair and dedication

Naila Kiani is known and recognised as very dedicated and diligent individual in her friends’ circles. In her personal Instagram ID, “Everything is possible” has been posted as a very motivational and inspiring message for the youth and ambitious doers.”

Mehreen Dawood, the managing director of BARD Foundation spoke following words for her: “Naila’s boundless enthusiasm has always inspired us. She stands as a shining example and serves as a gateway for all the women who work diligently to achieve their dreams.”

Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary General Karar Haidri also said, “Naila was the first Pakistani female mountaineer to climb four peaks over 8,000m and the second to scale Mount Everest.”

Naila Kiani is truly a replica of self-conviction, self-belief and confidence who thrives energies and motivation inside her ambition and goals. Being a woman, she herself serves as an icon of courage, faith and fortitude for all women community to achieve impossible and impassable in life.

PM announcement for conferring Sitara-i-Imtiaz

The prime minister of Pakistan, Main Shahbaz Sharif , had announced to confer Sitara-i-Imtiaz on Naila Kiani as she brought laurels to Pakistan, through her achievement as leading mountaineering girl.

Naila Kiani Age

According to Media reports, Naila Kiani was born on August 13, 2004 in Texas, United States. She has proven herself an accomplished Pakistani mountaineer who feels committed and dedicated to strive for her lofty targets.

Naila kiani Husband

(Updated Soon)

Naila Kiani’s Tiktok

Naila Kiani is a popular social media influencer from the United States, who has earned fame through her content on TikTok. She posts lip-sync videos and shares snapshots of her everyday life on her account, which boasts over 130,000 followers.

https://www.tiktok.com/@taar_tv/video

Naila Kiani Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/nailakianik2/

Naila Kiani Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/naila._.kiani/?hl=en

17K Followers, 861 Following, 413 Posts - Instagram photos and videos from Naila Kiani (@naila._.kiani)

Naila Kiani Linkedin ID

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nailakiani

Naila Kiani’s Religion

Naila Kiani belongs to Muslim family of Pakistan.