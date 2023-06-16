Asad Rehman Gilani appointed NADRA chairman

ISAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Asad Rehman Gilani as chairman of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) days after Tariq Malik resigned from the position.

Gilani on Friday assumed the charge and performed his duties on the first day at the NADRA headquarters. He has directed all the employees to continue their normal activities vigorously and ensure uninterrupted provision of services and facilities to the public.

The newly-appointed NADRA chief expressed his determination to improve the service, adding that he would visit the regional offices to review the performance.

اسد رحمان گیلانی نے چیئرمین نادرا کے عہدے کا چارج سنبھال لیا اور نادرا ہیڈکوارٹرز میں پہلے دن اپنے فرائض منصبی انجام دئیے۔ چیئرمین نادرا نے تمام ملازمین کو ہدایت کی کہ وہ اپنی معمول کی سرگرمیاں بھرپور طریقے سے جاری رکھیں اور عوام کو نادرا خدمات اور سہولیات کی بلاتعطل فراہمی… pic.twitter.com/vDKldyjmLl — NADRA (@NadraPak) June 16, 2023

He directed the heads of all departments of NADRA to continue office activities on Saturdays and Sundays to clear the backlog regarding the printing of ID cards.