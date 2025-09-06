Pakistan to skip ICC Women’s World Cup opening ceremony in India

LAHORE – Pakistan will not participate in the opening ceremony of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Guwahati, India, on September 30.

Reports said no representative, including the Pakistan women’s team captain, will attend the ceremony.

They added that Pakistan will not take part in any event or activity related to the Women’s World Cup that is being held in India.

The ICC has planned a grand inauguration alongside the India vs Sri Lanka match in Guwahati. The ceremony traditionally includes a trophy photoshoot and press conference featuring all team captains, which Pakistan will now skip.

Under the tournament’s hybrid model, Pakistan will play its matches in Sri Lanka and will travel directly there from home. The rest of the matches, including the opening and closing ceremonies, will be hosted in India.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is scheduled from September 30 to November 2, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.