Karachi records coldest night of the season as mercury drops to 13.5°C

Pakistan's largest city Karachi witnessed coldest night of the current winter season as the mercury dropped to record low.

The temperature fell to 13.5 degrees Celsius in the wee hours of Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), which signifies a notable decrease in the current winter season.

A crucial weather monitoring station, Jinnah Terminal, recorded an even lower temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius, highlighting the intensity of the city's current cold snap.

The PMD Early Warning Centre released a forecast that indicated Saturday or Sunday's low temperature may dip to at least 12 degrees Celsius. The alert highlighted how important it is for locals to prepare for the ongoing cold weather.

Furthermore, Dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. Fog/smog is likely to persist in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, and Padidan.

In a fresh advisory, PMD said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, and a shallow westerly wave is present on Northern parts of the country today.