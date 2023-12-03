Karachi Weather update: Will port city receive rain today?

Karachi has become the most populated city amid alarmingly high levels of air pollution, taking the grim record from another Pakistani city Lahore, but there is no rain in sight.

The metropolis witnessed partly sunny weather as dry weather is expected to be dry and cold in most districts of the province.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature was recorded at 24°C. Winds blew at 7km/h.

Sindh Fog Update

A fresh advisory shared by Met Office said fog, and smog is likely in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Ghotki during night hours.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow trough is present over northern parts of the country.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts. Smog/fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night.