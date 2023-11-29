Search

PakistanWeather

Lahore Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of Punjab

Web Desk
11:44 AM | 29 Nov, 2023
lahore rain
Source: File Photo

Met Office has forecast rain and thunderstorm in northeast Punjab including provincial capital Lahore from tonight.

In its fresh advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department said a westerly wave is prevailing over the upper parts of the country.

Under the latest conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the province with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm (with hailstorm at isolated places) in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khushab, Toba Tek Singh, Okara and Kasur during night.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, it was hazy sunshine at noon and the temperature was recorded at 23°C. Winds blew at 2km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 3km.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the measures taken by the administration, the city's air quality was recorded at over 200 which is dangerous.

Experts suggest exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. 

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during night. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Smog/fog is likely in central/southern parts of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours, PMD said.

Karachi Weather Update: First winter rain brings temperature down in port city

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:05 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

LHC orders closure of business activities by 10 pm daily in Lahore

01:05 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash capital this week

11:27 AM | 28 Nov, 2023

Motorway M-1 closed for traffic as thick fog grips parts of Pakistan

11:23 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Caretaker Punjab CM inaugurates Lahore's Cavalry Underpass

05:06 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Researchers from Pakistani military included in Punjab's working ...

01:49 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Honda Pridor latest price in Pakistan November 2023 update

Advertisement

Latest

11:44 AM | 29 Nov, 2023

Lahore Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of Punjab

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 29 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 29th November, 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee sees marginal decline against US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, & Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.6 for selling and 288.65 for buying purposes.

Euro price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 360 for buying, and 363 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.6  288.65 
Euro EUR 312  315 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360  363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25  79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.25 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.11 758.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.63
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.36 923.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 320.1 322.6
Thai Bhat THB 8.01 8.16

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates see big increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price here

KARACHI – The gold price moved up down in the local market in line with massive increase in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 29 November 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,900.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,830, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,750 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,500.00.

In international market, the price of precious metal went up by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: