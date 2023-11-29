Lahore Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of Punjab

Met Office has forecast rain and thunderstorm in northeast Punjab including provincial capital Lahore from tonight.

In its fresh advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department said a westerly wave is prevailing over the upper parts of the country.

Under the latest conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the province with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm (with hailstorm at isolated places) in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khushab, Toba Tek Singh, Okara and Kasur during night.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, it was hazy sunshine at noon and the temperature was recorded at 23°C. Winds blew at 2km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 3km.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the measures taken by the administration, the city's air quality was recorded at over 200 which is dangerous.

Experts suggest exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during night. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Smog/fog is likely in central/southern parts of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours, PMD said.