Lifestyle

Iqra Hussain pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Yasir Hussain

12:28 PM | 29 Nov, 2023
Lollywood actor Iqra Hussain in a heartfelt post that left social media users swooning, has taken to her Instagram stage to celebrate the birthday of her husband Yasir Hussain. 

The 26-year-old took to Instagram and shared a picture showing the duo posing standing next to Bicycle Rickshaw.

"A year older and wiser...Happy Birthday you talented, funny, beautiful human. Lucky, lucky so lucky to have you in my life. Stay the same! Let’s party like it’s your birthday," the Suno Chanda star said.

The picture soon garnered over 1lac reactions on photo-sharing platform as fans showered love on duo.

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot four years back in an extravagant affair, and two are parents to adorable baby boy, Kabir Hussain. 

