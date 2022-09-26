Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's new bold photos invite backlash
02:10 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's new bold photos invite backlash
Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are quite the power couple, given Aziz is much loved for her outstanding performances and the latter is always in the headlines for his strong opinions.

This time around, Hussain and Aziz attended the 8th Hum Awards in Toronto, Canada. Needless to say, the charming couple looked great together.

The Badshah Begum actor chose a lovely black tuxedo suit for the ceremony, while Iqra dressed to perfection in her backless, sleeveless Nomi Ansari gown.

However, some keyboard warriors have disliked the couple's PDA and have openly criticized their behaviour.

Aziz is widely appreciated for her impeccable acting skills and was last seen in the romantic series Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 portraying Mahi opposite Feroze Khan. 

On the personal front, Iqra tied the knot in 2018 with an amazing proposal made by fellow actor Yasir Hussain that went viral.

