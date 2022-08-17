Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari win hearts with new clicks
04:42 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari win hearts with new clicks
Source: Ali Ansari (Instagram)
Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are winning hearts online because of their love-filled pictures that have been storming the internet.

This time, the lovebirds have taken their romance to the twinning phase and are documenting their precious moments enthusiastically.

Taking to Instagram, Saboor posted a carousel of shots from her recent party where the Parizaad actress was spotted twinning and posing with her better half in all black outfits. Fans showered love on them and were happy to see them living a fulfilled life.

"idk idc ♠️ @aliansari_a2 @syedhaye @thehayelife @m.raza @armala.hassan @alaihask @sibtain_k", captioned the Nehar actor.

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Mushkil co-starring Kushhal Khan and Nehar co-starring Areeba Habib and others.

