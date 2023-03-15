Search

Suniel Shetty makes his comeback with 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega'

Web Desk 09:43 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
Suniel Shetty makes his comeback with 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega'
Source: Suneil Shetty (Instagram)

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will soon be seen in the role of ACP Vikram Sinha in the upcoming web series 'Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega'. The series also stars a talented cast including Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant, and Pawan Chopra.

Shetty's character is a police officer who is determined to fight crime and maintain law and order in the city.

The series promises to be an action-packed thriller with a talented ensemble cast. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the series to see Shetty and the other actors in action. The release date for the series is yet to be announced, but it is expected to hit streaming platforms soon.

During the trailer launch of the upcoming web series "Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega" on March 14, the cast members shared their experiences working on the action-packed drama. The series revolves around the life of a cop who becomes entangled in a murder case. Each actor also gave an overview of their respective characters in the web series.

The trailer promises an intense and action-packed thriller that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Shetty, who will be portraying the role of ACP Vikram Sinha, expressed his excitement during the event, saying, "It feels like yesterday we were shooting and today we are already unveiling the show trailer. It was surely a special experience and journey working with such talented people on and off sets. My character is very interesting, and he has a trait that will make the viewers want to know more about him. I enjoyed playing ACP Vikram Sinha thoroughly. I hope the viewers enjoy watching this show for which they have been eagerly waiting."

