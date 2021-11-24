Yasir Hussain has the sweetest birthday wish for Iqra Aziz

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has extended love and sweet wishes to his beautiful wife Iqra Aziz on her 24th birthday and showed the world what an ‘amazing woman’ she is.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star has been showered with love and cute birthday wishes from her massive fan following however her husband's wish definitely take the cake.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Baandi actor shared a loved-up portrait where the celebrity power couple beamingly pose for the camera and penned a heartwarming note.

"Happy Birthday Bivi number 1 samajh toh aap gai hi hongi . I love you kehny ki zaroorat nahi hai kyon k mohabbat ki nishani kabir hussain hamary sath hai (Mashallah) proposal se shadi aur Bachy tak mai bold aur aap beautiful rahi hain. "

"Aisy hi zindagi guzarti rahy jesy guzar rahi hai toh mai bohot khush hun . Har saal aap bari hony ki bajae choti ho jati hain . It realy is a curious case of iqra Aziz Hussain.", the 37-year old wrote.

Earlier, Yasir and Iqra got hitched in December 2019 after Yasir proposed his lady love at the LSA 2019. They welcomed their first child Kabir in July this year.

On the work front, Iqra's blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 set a benchmark of its own as it amassed more than two billion views on Youtube.