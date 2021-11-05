Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan remind fans to watch 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' last episode

Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan iconic drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat is all set to conclude today as Geo TV's blockbuster drama is only hours away from its last episode.

Wreaking havoc on the internet, the timeless saga set many invincible records of popularity in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The third instalment of the popular show is set against an extravagant and grandeur background. The tale revolves around the lives of Farhad and Mahi, and their intense fight for love.

Amid the speculations regarding the final showdown, Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan also seem to impatiently await the epic finale.

Turning to their Instagram handle, the stars reminded fans to tune in to Geo TV at 8:00 PM on 5th November. "1 Day To Go," read Iqra's post featuring stills from the drama.

The Khaani actor also turned to his Instagram handle to remind fans of the climax.

Penned by writer Hashim Nadeem, the drama has been surpassing the expectation of the audience.

The drama is presented by 7th Sky Entertainment under ace producers Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 OST is crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.