Watch: Pakistan’s domestic team arranges Diwali party for Hindu player
Share
LAHORE – The Balochistan U19 squad arranged a Diwali party for their only Hindu teammate, Kabir Raj.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the event on Twitter, captioning it as: “Balochistan U19 squad arranged Diwali celebrations for their star Kabir Raj. Happy Diwali Kabir!”
The video shows the whole team gathered around Kabir where he cut the cake to celebrate the event. After the cake was cut, a number of players greeted and hugged Kabir while chanting ‘Happy Diwali’.
Balochistan U19 squad arranged Diwali celebrations for their star Kabir Raj.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 4, 2021
Happy Diwali Kabir! pic.twitter.com/diszR2hPR6
The festival is celebrated at the end of every autumn to commemorate the victory of the Hindu god, the event also marks the start of the new year of the Hindu calendar.
Pakistani stars wish Hindus a happy Diwali 04:58 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Hindus across the globe are celebrating the festival of Diwali with zeal and zest. Celebrated for five days every ...
- Pakistan hikes electricty price by Rs1.68 per unit07:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
-
- Watch: Pakistan’s domestic team arranges Diwali party for Hindu ...07:13 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
-
- T20 World Cup – India win toss, elect to field first against ...06:17 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Anushka Sharma's romantic birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins ...05:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
-
- Pakistani stars wish Hindus a happy Diwali04:58 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021