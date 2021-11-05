Watch: Pakistan’s domestic team arranges Diwali party for Hindu player

07:13 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Watch: Pakistan's domestic team arranges Diwali party for Hindu player
LAHORE – The Balochistan U19 squad arranged a Diwali party for their only Hindu teammate, Kabir Raj.

 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the event on Twitter, captioning it as: “Balochistan U19 squad arranged Diwali celebrations for their star Kabir Raj. Happy Diwali Kabir!”

The video shows the whole team gathered around Kabir where he cut the cake to celebrate the event. After the cake was cut, a number of players greeted and hugged Kabir while chanting ‘Happy Diwali’.

The festival is celebrated at the end of every autumn to commemorate the victory of the Hindu god, the event also marks the start of the new year of the Hindu calendar.

