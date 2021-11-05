Pakistan hikes electricty price by Rs1.68 per unit

07:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Pakistan hikes electricty price by Rs1.68 per unit
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved Rs1.68 per unit increase in electricity rates for domestic users.

The development comes hours after the federal government increased petroleum price by up to Rs8.03 per litre in a bid to revive the International Monetary Fund (IMF) prgramme.

The households that consume less than 200 units will be exempted from the latest hike.

For the industrial sector, the government has increased the power tariff by Rs1.39 per unit.

The new price will come into effect from November 1, 2021 and it will also be applicable for K-Electric.

Govt increases petrol prices to record high of ... 09:03 AM | 5 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The government has increased the petrol prices by Rs8.03 a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan ...

More From This Category
'MILGEM' – Pakistan, Turkey launch construction ...
06:05 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Pakistan has ‘lowest petrol prices among ...
05:29 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
U Microfinance Bank signs an agreement with ...
04:37 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
PM Imran performs groundbreaking of mother, child ...
02:51 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
IHC bans all construction activities at Margalla ...
01:42 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Punjab launches recruitment drive to fill 100,000 ...
01:17 PM | 5 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aryan Khan makes first public appearance days after release from jail
07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr