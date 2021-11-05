Pakistan hikes electricty price by Rs1.68 per unit
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved Rs1.68 per unit increase in electricity rates for domestic users.
The development comes hours after the federal government increased petroleum price by up to Rs8.03 per litre in a bid to revive the International Monetary Fund (IMF) prgramme.
The households that consume less than 200 units will be exempted from the latest hike.
For the industrial sector, the government has increased the power tariff by Rs1.39 per unit.
The new price will come into effect from November 1, 2021 and it will also be applicable for K-Electric.
