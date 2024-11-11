Gold prices dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan – Check today’s rates

KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in domestic market on Monday in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,300 to settle at Rs277,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,115 to close at Rs237,911 in local market, the association said.

The bullion rates in the international market also recorded losses as per ounce price dipped by $13 to settle at $2,670.

Despite a decline in gold rates, the silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs3,300 per tola and Rs2,829.21 per 10-gram.

The yellow commodity closed at Rs278,800 on Saturday as it saw no change in rates in local market. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained unchanged at Rs.239,026.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the new business week on a positive note as KSE-100 index gained 356.64 as it closed at 93,648.32 points.

During intra-day trading, the 100-index surged past 94,000 milestone after witnessing gains of over 700 points before it lost momentum to close at 93,648.