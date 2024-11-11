Man rapes girl visiting his shop for mobile phone repairing in Shakargarh

NAROWAL – A shopkeeper allegedly raped a girl who had come to get her mobile phone repaired in an area of Shakargarh.

Police said the suspect also made video and extorted money from the victim for four months by threatening to share it on social media.

The victim stole 24 tola gold and cash amount from her house to give the suspect in order to bar him from making the video viral.

Police said a case has been registered against the shopkeeper on a complaint lodged by the shopkeeper. An investigation has also been launched into the matter.

Earlier this month, a woman was allegedly raped after she was called by a snatcher to return her mobile phone in Bhakkar city of Punjab.

The incident took place in Nazir Town of the city, police said, adding that the victim has been shifted to hospital for medical examination.

Police said the raids are being conducted to arrest another suspect.

The victim told police that the suspect first harassed her at the DHQ hospital and later took away her mobile phone. She said the suspect called her to his house on pretext of returning her mobile phone and he along with his friend raped her.