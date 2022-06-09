Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain found dead at home
01:43 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – Former PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) and television host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain found dead at home. He was 49.
Aamir Liaquat was rushed to a private hospital after he was found unresponsive at his house. He was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
According to details, Aamir Liaquat felt discomfort last night but refused to go to the hospital but this morning his servant broke the door of his locked room when he did not receive any reply from him. The servant immediately contacted the rescue and police.
More to follow…..
