Aamir Liaquat’s last video message before his death goes viral
Web Desk
03:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
Aamir Liaquat’s last video message before his death goes viral
Source: Twitter
Share

KARACHI – Former PTI MNA and popular TV host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away at the age of 49 on Thursday.

Aamir Liaquat was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital after he was found unresponsive at his house. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain had shared an important video message for his fans and follower on his Instagram account before his death.

In the viral video, he can be heard saying some verses.

DIG East Muquddas Haider said that initial reports show no foul play; however, the post-mortem examination of the politician will be conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Liaquat had joined the PTI in March 2018 and was elected as MNA from Karachi (NA-245) in the general elections. He had later fallen out with the party.

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain found dead at home 01:43 PM | 9 Jun, 2022

KARACHI – Former PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) and television host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain found dead at ...

More From This Category
Film about Prophet Muhammad's daughter removed ...
04:21 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
Watch - Saboor Aly narrowly escapes fire accident ...
03:29 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
Condolences pour in after Aamir Liaquat passes ...
02:10 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain found dead at home
01:43 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
TikTok star Dolly’s new video on a bike goes ...
11:46 AM | 9 Jun, 2022
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed’s twinning moment ...
11:17 AM | 9 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Film about Prophet Muhammad's daughter removed from UK cinemas after protests
04:21 PM | 9 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr