Film about Prophet Muhammad's daughter removed from UK cinemas after protests

04:21 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
Film about Prophet Muhammad's daughter removed from UK cinemas after protests
Source: @theladyofheaven (Instagram)
The controversial film The Lady of Heaven's screenings has been cancelled in UK screenings after it prompted protests outside some cinemas. 

The Lady of Heaven is a 2021 British epic historical drama film directed by Eli King in his directorial debut and written by the Twelver Shia Muslim cleric Yasser Al-Habib, the spiritual leader of The Mahdi Servants Union.

Hundreds of demonstrators turned out in Bradford, Bolton, Birmingham and Sheffield to protest venues showing The Lady of Heaven according to the Daily Mail. The movie was released in the UK over the Jubilee weekend but has been pulled by Cineworld from all its branches after staff faced crowds of protesters.

A spokesperson from Cineworld told the publication, "Due to recent incidents related to screenings of The Lady of Heaven, we have made the decision to cancel upcoming screenings of the film nationwide to ensure the safety of our staff and customers."

Meanwhile, a petition on Change.org titled “Remove The lady of Heaven from UK cinemas” [sic] has so far garnered over 122,000 signatures.

Earlier, the Iranian government banned The Lady of Heaven from being released, stating it was aimed at dividing Muslims. Moreover, eight Shia scholars in the country criticised the film, saying that it would heighten sectarian tensions between Muslims.

