Mehwish Hayat moves court against smear campaign

KARACHI – The alleged mud-slinging by controversial YouTuber Adil Raja is still sparking strong reactions from the showbiz fraternity as another actor has approached the court against the smear campaign that started in aftermath of allegations hurled by the former military man.
Reports in local media said Mehwish Hayat, following the footsteps of Kubra Khan, filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) for action against the culprits behind the smear campaign.
The Ms. Marvel star, known for her bold persona, has filed a petition in Sindh High Court through Khawaja Naveed Ahmed, maintaining that fabricated allegations were leveled against her on different social platforms.
The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient is seeking strict legal action against ‘mentally sick people’, who run campaigns to tarnish her reputation.
Lamenting FIA’s Cybercrime Wing's ill response to her complaint, she urged the court to order the removal of lewd content against her on social media.
Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan, and Sajal Aly were female celebrities who were accused of being used by the establishment to trap politicians.
‘Gutter Journalism’: Mehwish to Adil Raja on allegations
Mehwish earlier responded to Adil Raja's claims, saying "people stoop too low just for cheap fame". She continued saying "just because I am an actress doesn’t mean my name can be dragged through the mud…Shame on you for spreading false allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe in his bullshit."
The Ms Marvel actor, known for her bold persona, feels ‘disgusted about the mindset of society’ saying 'this just shows the sickness of our society that laps up this gutter of journalism without any thought'.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.55
|237.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.8
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|165
|166.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.69
|611.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|177
|178.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.68
|33.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.99
|33.34
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.48
|2.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.63
|750.63
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.78
|597.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244
|245.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.8
|6.9
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.