Mehwish Hayat moves court against smear campaign

KARACHI – The alleged mud-slinging by controversial YouTuber Adil Raja is still sparking strong reactions from the showbiz fraternity as another actor has approached the court against the smear campaign that started in aftermath of allegations hurled by the former military man.

Reports in local media said Mehwish Hayat, following the footsteps of Kubra Khan, filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) for action against the culprits behind the smear campaign.

The Ms. Marvel star, known for her bold persona, has filed a petition in Sindh High Court through Khawaja Naveed Ahmed, maintaining that fabricated allegations were leveled against her on different social platforms.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient is seeking strict legal action against ‘mentally sick people’, who run campaigns to tarnish her reputation.

Lamenting FIA’s Cybercrime Wing's ill response to her complaint, she urged the court to order the removal of lewd content against her on social media.

Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan, and Sajal Aly were female celebrities who were accused of being used by the establishment to trap politicians.

‘Gutter Journalism’: Mehwish to Adil Raja on allegations

Mehwish earlier responded to Adil Raja's claims, saying "people stoop too low just for cheap fame". She continued saying "just because I am an actress doesn’t mean my name can be dragged through the mud…Shame on you for spreading false allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe in his bullshit."

The Ms Marvel actor, known for her bold persona, feels ‘disgusted about the mindset of society’ saying 'this just shows the sickness of our society that laps up this gutter of journalism without any thought'.