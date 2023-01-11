Army turns down ECP request to deploy troops during Sindh’s LG polls

KARACHI – Pakistan Army has turned down a request made by the country’s election commission for the deployment of armed forces personnel outside polling stations for local government polls in Sindh.

With police remaining the only source of security for the local bodies polls, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requested the deployment of Army and Rangers troops for elections that are due to be held on January 15.

And, now the Ministry of Interior informed the ECP about General Headquarters’ response: “provincial Home Departments are responsible for providing requisite troops/ police component for first tier response/static deployment at Polling Stations while Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) and Pakistan Army can only provide Quick Reaction Force (QRFs) for second and third tier response respectively.”

The GHQ also cited border duties and matters related to other internal security matters as the reason behind not deploying troops.

The military headquaters, however, mentioned to station troops on standby to act as a quick response force in wake of any unwanted situation.