PTCL issues statement after submarine cable fault disrupts internet across Pakistan
LAHORE – A fault in the submarine cable on Tuesday affected the broadband speed in Pakistan.
Reports said that internet users would face problems during peak hours due to the fault South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4).
The SEA-ME-WE 4 provides internet services to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria and France.
The repair work on the undersea cable will be completed in January 2022, the reports added.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) in a statement said that arrangements had been made for "alternate bandwidth".
"In the next few days, additional bandwidth will be added," it added.
In this period, internet services will be "slightly affected", the statement warned users.
Browsing issues: Submarine cable fault affects ... 07:05 PM | 31 Dec, 2015
KARACHI (Web Desk) - Broadband services of Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) have been affected as there is a ...
