US records its first death linked to Omicron variant
Share
HOUSTON – An unvaccinated man in his 50s with underlying health conditions became the first confirmed American to die from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States , according to media reports.
News of the first US death from Omicron came from Texas hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that Omicron is now the dominant variant of the coronavirus now accounts for 73.2 percent of new cases over the past week
The United States, where at least 828,836 people have died of coronavirus, is providing the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund and five other global aid groups an additional $580m to fight COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the WHO has said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta strain and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19.
UK confirms world's first Omicron variant death 06:52 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
LONDON – At least one person has died due to Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus that first emerged in South ...
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
-
- Panic grips students as armed man breaks into Lahore university06:59 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- US records its first death linked to Omicron variant06:46 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- PTCL issues statement after submarine cable fault disrupts internet ...06:20 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Maulana Tariq Jameel briefs Saudi ambassador about Tablighi activities05:58 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Sheheryar Munawar recalls 'filmy' moment with Syra Yousuf in latest ...04:05 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Mariam Ansari’s dance video on her wedding goes viral02:30 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Mahira Khan reminisces about life before becoming a superstar03:31 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021