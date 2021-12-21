US records its first death linked to Omicron variant

HOUSTON – An unvaccinated man in his 50s with underlying health conditions became the first confirmed American to die from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States , according to media reports.

News of the first US death from Omicron came from Texas hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that Omicron is now the dominant variant of the coronavirus now accounts for 73.2 percent of new cases over the past week

The United States, where at least 828,836 people have died of coronavirus, is providing the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund and five other global aid groups an additional $580m to fight COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the WHO has said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta strain and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19.