06:56 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
COVID-19: Punjab receives first batch of 70,000 doses of Chinese vaccine
LAHORE – Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid confirmed on Monday that Punjab has received the first batch of 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, donated by China.

Addressing a press conference, she said that the inoculation process will be launched in the province from Wednesday.

She said that the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to frontline health workers in the first phase.

The provincial minister said that this will be followed by vaccination for the elderly over 65 years of age. 

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that one hundred and eighty nine vaccination centers have been established in Punjab for this purpose. 

Earlier today, a special PAF plane with first tranche of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Islamabad from Beijing.

China had promised to donate 500,000 shots of the vaccine, Sinopharm, to Pakistan. 

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), all necessary measures have been put in place for the vaccine storage in Islamabad and its onward transportation to other parts of the country.  

A vaccine nerve center has been established at NCOC along with vaccine administration and coordination centres at provincial and district level.

