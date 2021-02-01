COVID-19 – FM Qureshi thanks China as special plane with first vaccine doses arrives in Pakistan
02:53 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
COVID-19 – FM Qureshi thanks China as special plane with first vaccine doses arrives in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday thanked the Chinese government as a special PAF plane with first tranche of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Pakistan from Beijing.

The foreign minister, in a statement, said that he had discussed the matter with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in December and January wherein he had apprised him of the country's need. Wang Yi had assured him that considering the close bilateral ties, China desired to dispatch first tranche of vaccine to Pakistan.

"I am pleased that our plane carrying first tranche of vaccine arrives from China. On Monday afternoon, a ceremony will also be held at Nur Khan Airbase, also to be attended by Chinese ambassador," he remarked.

The foreign minister said though inflation was a major challenge, Prime Minister Imran Khan was actively engaged to cope with it.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), all necessary measures have been put in place for the vaccine storage in Islamabad and its onward transportation to other parts of the country.

A vaccine nerve center has been established at NCOC along with vaccine administration and coordination centres at provincial and district level.

