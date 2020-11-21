Pakistan reports 42 deaths, 2,843 new coronavirus cases amid Covid-19 surge

ISLAMABAD– Pakistan on Saturday (today) has reported 42 deaths and 2,843 fresh by a novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 371,508. A total of 328,931 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 34,974.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,603 on Saturday. Nearly 1,613 patients are said to be in critical condition

Sindh remains the worst-hit province in terms of new cases.

Till now 161,028 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 113,457 in Punjab, 43,730 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,699 in Balochistan, 26,177 in Islamabad, 5,911 in Azad Kashmir and 4,506 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 2,826 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,799 in Sindh, 1,323 in KP, 158 in Balochistan, 270 in Islamabad, 134 in Azad Kashmir and 93 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,141,403 coronavirus tests and 42,752 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Friday, the Punjab government notified a ban on all public gatherings and indoor weddings amid the rise of new coronavirus cases.