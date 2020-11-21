At least 8 killed, 31 injured in Kabul rocket attacks
Web Desk
11:26 AM | 21 Nov, 2020
KABUL – Several blasts have rocked Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, while at least 14 rockets landed in various parts of the city, killing and wounding over a dozen, officials said.

The rockets landed near the heavily fortified Green Zone where many embassies and international firms are based.

As per the Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz, multiple rockets had been fired, while photos on social media appeared to show damage to an external wall at a large medical complex.

The interior ministry also confirmed two small "sticky bomb" explosions earlier Saturday morning, including one that hit a police car, killing one policeman and wounding three others.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for blasts, which come amid an ongoing wave of violence that has wrought carnage across Afghanistan in recent months.

