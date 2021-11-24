Covid-19: Pakistan reports 350 new infections, 9 deaths in a day
Web Desk
09:28 AM | 24 Nov, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 350 new infections, 9 deaths in a day
Share

ISLAMABAD − At least 9 people died of the novel disease while 350 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,677 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,282,860.

Pakistan conducted a total of 38,038 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.92 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,007. Around 1,015 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,239,995.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 14,188.

As many as 474,573 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,638 in Punjab, 179,720 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,525 in Islamabad, 33,456 in Balochistan, 34,538 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,410 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,005 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,613 in Sindh, 5,821 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Active Covid cases drop below 15,000 in Pakistan 09:24 AM | 23 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD − The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases fell to 14,862 on Tuesday as 8,010 people made full ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Army ready to defend motherland at all ...
08:43 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
Aisha Khalid: A Retrospective
07:52 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
PM Imran launches FBR’s Track and Trace System ...
07:02 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
PM Imran orders probe against senior bureaucrat ...
06:22 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
PTI’s Ayub Afridi resigns as senator to vacate ...
05:50 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
CJCSC Gen Nadeem visits Bahrain Military Museum
05:33 PM | 23 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ghana Ali, husband Umair blessed with baby girl
08:10 PM | 23 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr