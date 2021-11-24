Covid-19: Pakistan reports 350 new infections, 9 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD − At least 9 people died of the novel disease while 350 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,677 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,282,860.

Pakistan conducted a total of 38,038 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.92 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,007. Around 1,015 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,239,995.

Statistics 24 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,038

Positive Cases: 350

Positivity %: 0.92%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 1007 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 24, 2021

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 14,188.

As many as 474,573 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,638 in Punjab, 179,720 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,525 in Islamabad, 33,456 in Balochistan, 34,538 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,410 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,005 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,613 in Sindh, 5,821 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.