Saudi Arabia sees Gulf’s first confirmed Omicron case 

05:36 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia Wednesday reported Gulf’s first confirmed case of new variant of coronvirus, Omicron, as a citizen returning from North Africa tested positive for it. 

The new variant was first discovered in South Africa earlier this month and it has now spread to various countries in Europe. It has prompted governments around the globe to ban flights from around seven South African countries. 

 “One case of the Omicron variant has been detected in the kingdom — it was a citizen coming from a North African country,” the Saudi Health Ministry told the state SPA news agency.

“He has been put in isolation, as have his contacts, and the necessary health measures have been taken.”

Last week, Saudi Arabia suspended flights from seven southern African countries, but it continued travel links from North Africa. 

