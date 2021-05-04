India halts Covid-19 vaccine rollout in occupied Jammu & Kashmir
Share
SRINAGAR – In a criminal move, the BJP-led fascist government has not only halted the mass vaccination in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir but also diverted the allocated stocks to other Indian states.
A senior official supervising vaccination operations in the disputed Himalayan region told an international news agency that supplies of vaccines have been stopped since Thursday for reasons that have not been communicated to them.
If any of the health centers in the region are vaccinating people, it is from leftover stocks since no new supplies are arriving in the valley. The vaccination centers are currently deserted in wake of the non-availability of vaccines, forcing the Kashmiris visiting these centers to return unvaccinated.
Amnesty International slams India for imposing ... 12:31 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
LONDON – Amnesty international in its latest report slammed India for shrinking freedom of expression on ...
Fresh stocks have not come despite the matter having been taken up with the top government in center.
The latest repression of the Indian government comes at a time when the IIOJK has witnessed the highest spike in Covid deaths and positive cases ever since the outbreak of the pandemic. As of Monday, at least 47 people died while 3,832 persons were tested positive.
India suffers first foreign diplomat casualty ... 05:51 PM | 3 May, 2021
NEW DELHI – India on Monday reported first death of a foreign diplomat due to coronavirus as the country battles ...
- India halts Covid-19 vaccine rollout in occupied Jammu & Kashmir04:22 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Saudi Arabia releases first-ever high-resolution pictures of ...04:03 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is live for sale03:46 PM | 4 May, 2021
-
- Pakistan notifies Eid-ul-Fitr holidays03:10 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Twitter 'permanently suspends' Kangana Ranaut's account01:26 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Bill Gates announces divorce from wife Melinda02:09 AM | 4 May, 2021
- Ali Ansari shares teary-eyed photo of Saboor Aly from engagement09:45 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021