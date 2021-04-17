Amnesty International slams India for imposing unlawful restrictions in IIOJK
LONDON – Amnesty international in its latest report slammed India for shrinking freedom of expression on minorities.

The authorities repressed dissent through illegal restrictions on peaceful protestors and by silencing critics. Human rights defenders, journalists were subjectively arrested often without charge or trial.

In the 68 pages report of ‘the State of the World’s Human Rights 2020/2021’, the AI highlighted widespread impunity and lack of accountability for murders and attacks carried out by vigilante mobs and police officers against religious minorities.

Extreme restrictions were placed on freedom of movement leaving thousands of workers stranded without adequate food and protection.

The report also highlighted the clampdown on civil liberties and restrictions on communications services continued in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It also exposed authorities for using water cannons and fired tear gas shells on agitating farmers who were protesting against farm laws.

The authorities used defamation, sedition, and hate speech laws to curb critical voices in media. Nearly 55 journalists were arrested for reporting on Covid-19 lockdown.

