Indian troops martyr five more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD – Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred five more Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Islamabad districts, taking the number of the martyred youth in IIOJK to 12 since Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, three youth were martyred by the troops during cordon and search operations in Hadipora area of Shopian while another two youth were martyred in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred seven Kashmiri youth in separate cordon and search operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts on Thursday and Friday.

The authorities have snapped internet services in Shopian, Kulgam and Islamabad districts of south Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing of heavy weapons and grenades on a mosque in Shopian in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday.