Pakistan condemns Indian troops’ attack on mosque in occupied Kashmir
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned indiscriminate firing of heavy weapons and grenades on a Mosque in Shopian, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), on April 9, 2021.
Desecration and damage caused to the Mosque during so-called “cordon-and-search operation”, and repeated incidence of extra-judicial killings in various places in IIOJK, are manifestations of the unabated state-terrorism to which Kashmiris are subjected in the occupied territory, said Foreign Office in a statement.
This inhuman conduct of Indian forces is reflective of their moral bankruptcy as well as the prevalent culture of impunity in IIOJK. Targeting the faith and cultural identity of the people of occupied territory is in clear violation of basic human norms and fundamental precepts of international law.
History is witness that the use of brutal and indiscriminate force against the Kashmiris and targeting of their religious places has not succeeded in breaking their will. Such attempts will not succeed in the future as well.
The Government and people of Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiri people in their just and legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.
Seven young Kashmiris killed by Indian army in ... 12:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have killed two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama ...
-
- Pakistan's first-ever liver auto-transplantation carried out at ...11:20 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan condemns Indian troops’ attack on mosque in occupied ...10:33 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
-
- PAKvSA – Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets in first T20I09:06 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
-
- Fawad Alam wants to work with Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat after ...07:01 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Meera debunks rumours about her mental state03:51 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021