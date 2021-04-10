Pakistan condemns Indian troops’ attack on mosque in occupied Kashmir

10:33 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
Pakistan condemns Indian troops’ attack on mosque in occupied Kashmir
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned indiscriminate firing of heavy weapons and grenades on a Mosque in Shopian, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), on April 9, 2021.

Desecration and damage caused to the Mosque during so-called “cordon-and-search operation”, and repeated incidence of extra-judicial killings in various places in IIOJK, are manifestations of the unabated state-terrorism to which Kashmiris are subjected in the occupied territory, said Foreign Office in a statement.

This inhuman conduct of Indian forces is reflective of their moral bankruptcy as well as the prevalent culture of impunity in IIOJK. Targeting the faith and cultural identity of the people of occupied territory is in clear violation of basic human norms and fundamental precepts of international law.

History is witness that the use of brutal and indiscriminate force against the Kashmiris and targeting of their religious places has not succeeded in breaking their will. Such attempts will not succeed in the future as well.

The Government and people of Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiri people in their just and legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

Seven young Kashmiris killed by Indian army in ... 12:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have killed two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama ...

More From This Category
Pakistan's first-ever liver auto-transplantation ...
11:20 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
Pakistan’s foreign minister flies to Germany ...
07:51 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
Punjab boards issue schedule for matric, ...
05:42 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
CJCSC Gen Nadeem inspects passing out parade of ...
05:22 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
Minor girl gang-raped and filmed by four in ...
01:07 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
O, A level students approach SHC to cancel ...
12:20 PM | 10 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir looks adorbale in kurta-shorts pics
12:03 AM | 11 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr