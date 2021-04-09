Seven young Kashmiris killed by Indian army in two days
ISLAMABAD – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have killed two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district o illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local media reported on Friday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Naibugh area of the district.
The identity of the slain youth is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier, Indian troops during a cordon and search operation martyred five youth in Jan Mohalla of Shopian district.
