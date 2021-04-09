Seven young Kashmiris killed by Indian army in two days
Web Desk
12:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Seven young Kashmiris killed by Indian army in two days
Share

ISLAMABAD – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have killed two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district o illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local media reported on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Naibugh area of the district.

The identity of the slain youth is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, Indian troops during a cordon and search operation martyred five youth in Jan Mohalla of Shopian district.

Indian forces kill three youth in occupied Kashmir 12:00 AM | 9 Apr, 2021

SRINAGAR – In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism ...

More From This Category
ACES MEET 2021-1 – PAF's multinational air ...
10:53 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
PM Imran breaks ground for LDA City Naya Pakistan ...
10:24 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
Pakistan reports 105 more deaths from COVID-19
09:42 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 April 2021
09:14 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
Indian forces kill three youth in occupied Kashmir
12:00 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez, VC UoS Dr ...
11:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why #HumayunSaeed is upset with #AamirLiaquat?
12:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr