Seven young Kashmiris killed by Indian army in two days

ISLAMABAD – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have killed two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district o illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local media reported on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Naibugh area of the district.

The identity of the slain youth is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, Indian troops during a cordon and search operation martyred five youth in Jan Mohalla of Shopian district.