Rohail Hyatt supports PM Imran's views on vulgarity, rape

The aftermath of PM Imran Khan's statement where he blamed vulgarity as the root cause of the increase in rape cases and sexual violence in Pakistan has been the talk of the town lately.

Just a day after the former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan Jemima Goldsmith criticised him after he supposedly blamed women for their "inappropriate" dressing, musician Rohail Hyatt has stepped forward and is defending the premier's comments on rape and sexual violence.

“I believe @ImranKhanPTI words have been taken out of context and a big ruckus created by the so-called champions of Freedom and Liberty. He’s clearly condemning rape and giving a message that going out of the boundaries of modesty invites trouble and who can deny this fact?” he said.

I believe @ImranKhanPTI words have been taken out of context and a big ruckus created by the so-called champions of Freedom and Liberty. He’s clearly condemning rape and giving a message that going out of the boundaries of modesty invites trouble and who can deny this fact? — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) April 8, 2021

He’s not saying it’s justified! As a leader he’s simply speaking to us about the ground realities of what is around us. Yes indeed there is a sickness out there and one can contest if the better solution is to target the oppressor as opposed to the oppressed. — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) April 8, 2021

"But that’s not what was being addressed by him. As a father, I’d give the same advice to my child to be mindful of how you dress in our society. Not because I want to give in to the sickness, but because I care for the person I’m giving the advice to."

But that’s not what was being addressed by him. As a father, I’d give the same advice to my child to be mindful of how you dress in our society. Not because I want to give into the sickness, but because I care for the person I’m giving the advice to. — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) April 8, 2021

Reflecting on PM Khan's statement, the 68-year-old came under scrutiny when he shared his views on the rising rape cases in the country. While taking calls from the public on Sunday, he addressed corruption and inflation but his statement rape is a result of women not covering themselves drew public criticism.

Accusations were made and multiple users called out the prime minister for his 'insensitive remarks. Moreover, a statement was released by journalists, activists and lawyers condemning the premier’s remarks and accusing him of promoting rape culture.