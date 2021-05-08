Mahira Khan all set to hit Indian screens again

Mahira Khan's comeback has been speculated for quite some time now but the Pakistani superstar is officially returning to the screen now and is ready to woo the audience again.

Buckling up for her comeback to the big screen, this time Khan glides into the shoes of a storyteller with a series of dramatic readings titled Yaar Julahay, Bollywood Hungama has reported.

Inspired by a poem by celebrated lyricist Gulzar, the project pays homage to writers whose works have left a mark on both literature and television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Theatre (@zeetheatre)

Featuring in the first episode and reading Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi’s classic Guriya, Khan will be dazzling in the first episode

Guriya is a story of a girl named Bano, who has a doll that resembles her best friend Mehra. Mehra’s loathing and Bano’s fondness for the doll grow manifold with time until there is a twist that unravels the mystery around the toy.

Other stories to be featured in the series are by Saadat Hassan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, Gulzar, Munshi Premchand, Amrita Pritam and other progressive Urdu and Hindi writers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Theatre (@zeetheatre)

Sarmad Khoosat, Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Fawad Khan, Sania Saeed, Irfan Khoosat, Yasra Rizvi, Samiya Mumtaz, and Faisal Qureshi have been roped in for the readings. Sarmad will be directing the series as well.

Yaar Julahay comprises 12 episodes and will air on May 15 on Zee Theatre.