Here's what Hina Altaf said about Aagha Ali before marriage (VIDEO)
Web Desk
05:41 PM | 8 May, 2021
Pakistan celebrity couple Hina Altaf and Agha Ali make a charming couple that is adored by the drama buffs and masses alike.

They have a massive fan following on their social media handles, and the couple keeps the fans regularly updated.

Recently, an old interview clip of Altaf is started making rounds on the internet. This interview was taken before the marriage of Hina and Agha where the Aatish star revealed that Ali complains too much.

“I think, that actor is a nice guy Agha Ali, I co-hosted with him, but he complaints a little too much,” said Hina while answering the question when the host asked her who she thinks complaints excessively.

Earlier, Agha tied the knot with Hina Altaf in May 2020.

Agha also talked about her wife as he complimented her saying that he is blessed to have a woman with a beautiful soul and no attitude problems as his life partner.

Javeria Abbasi recalls how she broke 12 bones in an accident (VIDEO)
05:03 PM | 8 May, 2021

