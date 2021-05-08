Pakistan hands over dossier to ICRC for a medical corridor in Indian-held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has handed over a dossier to International Committee of the Red Cross for setting up an international humanitarian medical corridor to provide medical assistance to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The dossier was presented by Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi to the Head of delegation of ICRC, Dragana Kojak in Islamabad.

The dossier also contains a detailed report on the medical emergency arising after coronavirus outbreak in IIOJK.

Kojak assured Afridi to take up this issue with Indian authorities for establishing an international medical corridor.

Just yesterday, authorities in Indian-occupied Kashmir had barred doctors from speaking to media and directed the oxygen manufacturing units to stop supplies to the NGOs and private users.

The order issued by the region’s department of health on Thursday came as it battles a deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with hospitals running short of beds and patients scrambling for oxygen cylinders, medicines and medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators.

The occupied Himalyan region currently has nearly 27,000 active cases of the coronavirus while the overall death tally stands above 2,562.